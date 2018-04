20:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Netanyahu and Deri's answer: Detention facilities for illegal infiltrators to reopen Read more PM Netanyahu, Minister Deri to push for the Overrule Clause following failure to deport infiltrators to third country. ► ◄ Last Briefs