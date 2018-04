19:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Liberman warns: 'If Russian S-300s are used against us, we'll act against them' Read more Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warns Israel will attack air defense system Syria seeks from Russia if system is used against Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs