The intersection of Bar-Ilan and Shmuel Hanavi Streets in Jerusalem was reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon after it was blocked by dozens of extremist haredi-religious demonstrators.
Police arrested four of the demonstrators.
|
15:04
Reported
News BriefsIyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18
Jerusalem: Bar-Ilan intersection reopened - 4 haredim arrested
The intersection of Bar-Ilan and Shmuel Hanavi Streets in Jerusalem was reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon after it was blocked by dozens of extremist haredi-religious demonstrators.
Police arrested four of the demonstrators.
Last Briefs