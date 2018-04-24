15:04
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18

Jerusalem: Bar-Ilan intersection reopened - 4 haredim arrested

The intersection of Bar-Ilan and Shmuel Hanavi Streets in Jerusalem was reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon after it was blocked by dozens of extremist haredi-religious demonstrators.

Police arrested four of the demonstrators.

