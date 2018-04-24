Rivlin: The holiness in this land belongs to all believers

President Reuven Rivlin met today with representatives of the Christian communities, led by the head of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church in Israel, Archbishop of Akko, George Bacouni, in Haifa. The meeting was also attended by Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav.

Rivlin said, "I am proud of the commitment of the State of Israel to freedom of religion for each and every community, and I am proud of the Christian community in Israel, a strong and thriving community. The State of Israel is sovereign in the Holy Land, but the holiness in this land belongs to all believers."