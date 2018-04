14:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Connecting to Israel through Naale Read more Arutz Sheva speaks with graduates of Naale Elite Academy. 'Because of Naale, I have what it takes to manage in Israel.' ► ◄ Last Briefs