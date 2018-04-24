Rivlin: I cannot imagine Israel without the Druze contribution

President Reuven Rivlin visited the western-Galilee community of Julis on Tuesday to mark the Druze holiday of Nabi Shu'aib.

Citing Sheikh Muafak Tarif, spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel and his grandfather, the late Sheikh Amin Tarif, as shining examples "of the special, family relationship between the Druze community and the State of Israel", Rivlin stressed, "It is impossible to imagine the State of Israel and Israeli society without your contribution, our brothers, the Druze community, and your contribution to the army, the police and the rescue and rescue forces, industry, research, development and economics, bears witness to your commitment to the State of Israel and for the commitment of the State of Israel to the Druze community."