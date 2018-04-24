Police station will be established in Aroer

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced on Tuesday "For the first time in 15 years, a police station will be set up in the Bedouin communities in the area, and 150 police officers will be stationed at the station."

Speaking at a hearing in Be'er Sheva against the background of the use of illegal weapons and violence on the roads of the south, Erdan also said, In addition, it was decided that every Border Police force in the Southern District will be allocated to strengthen enforcement in the Bedouin sector."