13:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 MDA pronounces death of 2-year-old left in vehicle Following resuscitation efforts, a Magen David Adom team was forced to declare the death of a two-year-old boy who had apparently been left for hours in a closed vehicle in the Haifa-area community of Rechasim.