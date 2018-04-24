Following resuscitation efforts, a Magen David Adom team was forced to declare the death of a two-year-old boy who had apparently been left for hours in a closed vehicle in the Haifa-area community of Rechasim.
Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18
MDA pronounces death of 2-year-old left in vehicle
