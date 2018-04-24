13:19
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18

Family of Hamas engineer expects body in Gaza tomorrow

Citing the Al-Rai news agency, walla! reports the family of Hamas engineer Fadi Al-Batsh said on Tuesday that his body would be returned tomorrow to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

Al-Batsh was shot down over the weekend in Malaysia.

