Citing the Al-Rai news agency, walla! reports the family of Hamas engineer Fadi Al-Batsh said on Tuesday that his body would be returned tomorrow to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.
Al-Batsh was shot down over the weekend in Malaysia.
News BriefsIyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18
Family of Hamas engineer expects body in Gaza tomorrow
