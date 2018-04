Former head of Yeshivat HaKotel (the Western Wall Yeshiva) Rabbi Yeshayahu Hadari is hospitalized in very serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem after he fell in his home and was injured.

The 84-year-old rabbi is suffering from a significant hemorrhage in his head. His family is asking for increased prayers for: Chaim-Yeshayahu ben Ahuva-Liba.