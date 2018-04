The management of the Twitter social media has released the blockage imposed, Monday, on the account of Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home).

Smotrich's account was blocked after he tweeted that he was sad that high-profile protester Ahed Tamimi from the Samarian Palestinian Authority town of Nabi Saleh was in custody for slapping an Israeli soldier and that she should have been shot in the legs.