33 months prison and fine for securities fraud

The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced Yuval Peleg to 33 months in prison and a NIS 1.5 million fine on Tuesday for convictions of bribery, fraudulently influencing securities prices, receiving fraudulently under aggravated circumstances and money laundering offenses.

Peleg was convicted of collaborating Guy Maman, between 2006 and 2006, to carry out hundreds of fraudulent transactions sending more than 10 million shekels into their accounts. In September 2015, Maman was sentenced to 44 months imprisonment and a fine of NIS 500,000.