An Israel Defense Forces investigation into a false emergency callup on Independence Day has revealed that a soldier in the induction center of the 98th Division mistakenly pressed the emergency callup dialer during a routine check of the callup system, prompting the summoning of 5,000 reservists.

The IDF Spokesman cited "lack of adherence to the usual procedures. We would like to point out that a short time later a message was issued to all reservists who explained that this was a mistake."