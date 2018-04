09:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Honorary doctorate for former Israel Security Agency director Yoram Cohen Bar-Ilan University will award honorary doctorates to a number of individuals and organizations, including retired Shaback Israel Security Agency chief Yoram Cohen. Tying the honor to the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel, the school said the degree was in recognition of Cohen's "devoted and long-standing service to the State". ► ◄ Last Briefs