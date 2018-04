The family of Mohammed Abu-Khdeir from the Shuafat neighborhood in Jerusalem has filed a civil suit against the three Jews who kidnapped and murdered him in July 2014.

The family is demanding more than 5.5 million shekels. The suit came after the Supreme Court rejected the appeal of Yosef Ben Haim and two other minors convicted in the case, which followed the kidnap-murder of three Jewish teens by Hamas.