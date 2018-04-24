Minor arrested in Yitzhar re-arrested in Jerusalem

A 16-year-old was arrested in the middle of the night, Monday evening, at his home in Jerusalem by detectives from the Judea and Samaria Police Investigation Unit and is being interrogated at this time for offenses of vandalism several months ago.

The police arrested the suspect just two days ago during an arrest operation in the Samarian Jewish community of Yitzhar, in which police officers disguised themselves as settlers. He was released immediately after his interrogation. The Honenu legal-aid organization, which is representing him, said he is currently conducting a suit against a police detective who broke his hand violently during his arrest a year ago.