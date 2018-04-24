President of Guatemala to attend inauguration of US embassy

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin thanked Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Monday for his decision to transfer his country's embassy to Jerusalem, adding that the move would "register Guatemala in the pages of the history of Jerusalem." President Morales told Minister Levin "I expect to come to Israel to inaugurate the embassy next month and am convinced that as a result of our move, additional countries will join and move their embassies to the capital of Israel."

President Morales noted the need to deepen cooperation in the international forums, so that the two countries will assist each other in their votes. He and Levin also took steps to strengthen tourism ties between the two countries. On Tuesday, Levin is scheduled to meet with President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras.