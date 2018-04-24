08:23
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18

Eastbound Route 1 congested from Lod to Daniel Interchange

Eastbound traffic is congested on Highway 1 from the Lod interchange to the Daniel interchange following a traffic accident.

Two right-hand lanes out of three are blocked. Police are directing traffic. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Last Briefs