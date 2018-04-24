Jewish Home: No voting with coalition without Override Clause

The Jewish Home party has threatened to boycott voting with the coalition in the Knesset plenum if a measure to give the Knesset the power to override Supreme Court vetoes of legislation is not endorsed by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation in the next ten days.

The measure was removed from next Sunday's committee agenda as a condition for a meeting on the matter between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Chief Justice Esther Hayut. In response, a statement by Jewish Home explained, "The Likud is obligated by the coalition agreement to support the Override Clause by a majority of 61. Agreements must be honored."