6 arrested in Abu-Dis operations

Border Guards and the Israel Defense Forces completed operations started on Sunday to repair damage to the security fence in the Jerusalem-area Palestinian Authority village of Abu Dis. During the operation, there were several disturbances against the security forces, who responded with riot dispersal measures.. Three rioters were hit and two main instigators were arrested.

In addition, an improvised Carlo type automatic weapon was found in the search of a house yard. A stolen motorcycle was also found. While sappers were dealing with it, they found a pipe bomb, two firebombs and firecrackers. Four other suspects were arrested.