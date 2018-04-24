The Israel Railway tracks near Kibbutz Hahotrim have reopened to traffic.
They were closed after a train hit and killed a man early Tuesday morning. Rail service is expected to return to schedule gradually.
News BriefsIyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18
Railroad reopened near Kibbutz Hahotrim
