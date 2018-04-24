07:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Railroad reopened near Kibbutz Hahotrim The Israel Railway tracks near Kibbutz Hahotrim have reopened to traffic. They were closed after a train hit and killed a man early Tuesday morning. Rail service is expected to return to schedule gradually. ► ◄ Last Briefs