A Belgian court on Monday sentenced Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam and a co-accused to 20 years in prison for trying to kill police during a shootout in Brussels in 2016, Reuters reported.

Judge Marie-France Keutgen told the courtroom that 28-year-old Abdeslam and Tunisian Sofien Ayari, 24, had been found guilty of "attempted terrorist murder" during the shootout in March 2016.