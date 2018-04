06:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 Iyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18 'The climate on campuses is worse than it is outside' Read more Ofir Dayan, head of Students Supporting Israel at Columbia University, discusses the fight against BDS and hate on campus. ► ◄ Last Briefs