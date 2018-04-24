Twitter suspends Jewish Home MK's account

Twitter on Monday suspended the account of MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) after he wrote that Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian Arab teen who was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier in the village of Nabi Saleh, should have been shot in the kneecap.

"A new record of silencing," Smotrich said in response to his account being suspended. "Apparently freedom of speech is reserved only for one side of the political map. I stand behind every word of this tweet and the explanation for it was written extensively on my Facebook page yesterday."