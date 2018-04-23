A law enforcement official in Toronto said on Monday the ramming incident in the city is believed to be deliberate.
News BriefsIyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18
Toronto ramming incident believed to be deliberate
A law enforcement official in Toronto said on Monday the ramming incident in the city is believed to be deliberate.
The driver of a white van collided with multiple pedestrians on Yonge Street in North York earlier.
