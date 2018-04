22:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 'Threats and intimidation against Bnei Akiva' Read more National Union attacks Secular Forum demand for investigation following Bnei Akiva call to purchase only from Sabbath-observing businesses. ► ◄ Last Briefs