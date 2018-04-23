23:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Rain Wednesday through Friday It will be clear to partly cloudy through Wednesday. A significant rise in temperatures to above average is forecast for Tuesday, mainly in the mountain and inland regions with strong northerly winds along the Mediterranean coast in the afternoon. Wednesday will see isolated showers and thunderstorms in most regions with a risk of flash floods in eastern and southern wadis. There's a chance of haze, mainly in the north. A significant drop in temperatures will bring them back to slightly below average. No significant temperature change on Thursday, when it will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by a risk of flash floods in southern and eastern wadis, lingering into Friday. Isolated showers are still expected, tapering off during the day. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 32C/89F; Golan Heights: 29/84;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 25/77; Be'er Sheva: 31/87; Dead Sea, Eilat: 33/91 ► ◄ Last Briefs