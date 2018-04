Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich has called the blocking of his Twitter account after a tweet he wrote against hostile Palestinian Authority resident Ahed Tamimi "a new record in stifling"

The account was blocked after Smotrich said that instead of being in custody, Tamimi should have been shot, at least in the knee. Smotrich's response continued, "Apparently freedom of speech is reserved only for one side of the political map. I stand behind every word of it."