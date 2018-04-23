21:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Suspect in Tennessee Waffle House killing arrested Police in Nashville say they arrested 29-year-old Travis Reinking, Monday, on suspicion of storming a restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle over the weekend. ► ◄ Last Briefs