Poll: Likud weaker but still ahead

A News 2 poll published on Monday showed that the Likud has weakened slightly compared with the figures in recent weeks and would win 28 Knesset seats if the elections were held today. The Yesh Future faction would receive 20 mandates, the Zionist Union 14 and the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties would take 12 seats.

The Jewish Home Party would win 10 mandates, followed by Orly Levi-Abekasis's eight seats, United Torah Judaism 7, Kulanu and Meretz 6 mandates each, Yisrael Beiteinu 5 and Shas on the brink of the electoral threshold with 4 seats.

With the right bloc holding 60 seats, and the left bloc 52, Levy-Abekasis, who is currently not affiliated with either one of the blocs, could be pivotal.