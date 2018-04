20:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 The government's solution to Negev lawlessness Read more Gilad Erdan introduces bill to raise punishment for firing illegal weapons to 5 years in prison after video shows Bedouin firing out of car. ► ◄ Last Briefs