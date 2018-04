The Israel Police is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a suspect in a bank robbery, which took place on April 9th at 11:15 at the Bank Leumi branch on Har Zion St. in Tel Aviv.

The suspect robbed the cashier of NIS 10,000 and fled the scene. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts or can identify the suspect in the photo is asked to contact the police call center (100).