19:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Boy in critical condition after Kafr Qara drowning A 4-year-old boy drowned tonight (Monday) in a private pool in Kafr Qara. The Magen David Adom emergency service gave the child initial treatment and evacuated him in critical condition to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera while performing resuscitation.