Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18
Chief Justice: Conditional OK to meeting on override clause
The Prime Minister's Office has requested that a meeting be held with Chief Justice Esther Hayut next Sunday, with the participation of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on the matter of the legislation to allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court vetoes of the laws it passes.