18:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Partial strike at rabbinical courts tomorrow For the first time since the establishment of the rabbinical courts, employees will partially strike the courts tomorrow. The employees have been asked, in a letter, to come to work at 10 am.