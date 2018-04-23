Human Rights Watch: Looming humanitarian crisis in Sinai

Human Rights Watch called on the Egyptian government, Monday, to "provide sufficient food for all residents and allow relief organizations such as the Egyptian Red Crescent to immediately provide resources to address local residents’ critical needs" in the Sinai Peninsula.

The watchdog said the government campaign against an affiliate of the Islamic State terror group in North Sinai has left up to 420,000 residents in four northeastern cities in urgent need of humanitarian aid since early February, noting that the military campaign against the Islamic State affiliate has included imposing severe restrictions on the movement of people and goods in almost all of the region. "Residents say they have experienced sharply diminished supplies of available food, medicine, cooking gas, and other essential commercial goods. The authorities have also banned the sale or use of gasoline for vehicle use in the area and cut telecommunication services for several days at a time. The government has cut water and electricity almost entirely in the most eastern areas of North Sinai, including Rafah and Sheikh Zuwayed.