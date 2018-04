17:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Moderately wounded in Jerusalem industrial-zone stabbing A 40-year-old man was stabbed a short time ago in Jerusalem's Atarot industrial zone. Magen David Adom medics treated him for moderate wounds and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs