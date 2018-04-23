Authorities are searching for two hikers who entered a cave in the Nachal Og area near the Dead Sea and disappeared, according to News 2.
Teams from the Megillot rescue unit have began to search for the two men in the area where they were last seen.
|
17:04
Reported
News BriefsIyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18
Searches for two missing hikers in Nachal Og
Authorities are searching for two hikers who entered a cave in the Nachal Og area near the Dead Sea and disappeared, according to News 2.
Teams from the Megillot rescue unit have began to search for the two men in the area where they were last seen.
Last Briefs