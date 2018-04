16:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Mortar strikes northern Golan - Israel retaliates It has been disclosed that a mortar shell struck near the security fence in the northern Golan Heights. In response, the Israel Defense Forces attacked a cannon in the area from which the rockets were fired, in the Syrian part of the northern Golan Heights. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs