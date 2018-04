16:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 France condemns IDF 'indiscriminate shooting' in Gaza The French embassy in Israel said on Monday, "France once again condemns the IDF's indiscriminate shooting of demonstrators in Gaza and deplores the five new victims of these recent days." ► ◄ Last Briefs