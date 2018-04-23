Bill: No excise tax if group-purchase home not built

The Knesset Finance Committee approved on Monday for its first reading, a bill that would retain the first-time-buyer status of someone who purchases an apartment from an acquisition group, if construction has not begun or there is a delay in the beginning of the construction or there is a delay in handing over the apartment due to circumstances beyond his or her control at least 36 months from the purchase.

Such a person can buy an additional residential apartment and it will not be charged the increased purchase tax for the purchase of a second apartment.