16:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Legendary spy's widow Nadia Cohen tours Argentina Widow of 60's Syria spy in Buenos Aires with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren to see where Kamel Amin Tabet lived and worked. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs