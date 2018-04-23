15:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Suspect in Paris attack gets 20 years for Belgian shootout A Belgian court has sentenced Belgian-born French national Salah Abdeslam to 20 years in prison on terror charges over a gun battle with police in Brussels days before his capture in 2016, in which four officers were wounded.



Abdeslam is the sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks, claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, in which 130 people died. He is being held in jail in France pending a separate trial over those attacks. In the Belgian case, Abdeslam and Tunisian Sofiane Ayari were convicted of opening fire on a team of Belgian and French police who raided an apartment, following a tip-off about the Paris attacks.