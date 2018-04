10:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Eli Yishai for Mayor of Jerusalem? Read more Sephardic rabbis reportedly pushing for Yahad party founder and former Shas chief Eli Yishai to run for Mayor of Jerusalem - on Shas ticket. ► ◄ Last Briefs