06:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 France approves new immigration law France's National Assembly on Sunday night approved a controversial new immigration law. The law doubles the maximum time migrants can be held in detention to 90 days. The bill also reduces the time that asylum-claimers have to lodge their application from 120 to 90 days and gives them two weeks to appeal if unsuccessful. ► ◄ Last Briefs