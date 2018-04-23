Report: Trump asked Netanyahu if he cares about peace

U.S. President Donald Trump last year bluntly asked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if he actually cares about peace or not, Axios reported Sunday, citing three sources familiar with the call.

According to the officials, Trump was pressing Netanyahu on the importance of striking a "deal" for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA). He had reportedly read news reports about Netanyahu planning to build additional settlements communities in Judea and Samaria. Thinking Netanyahu was unnecessarily angering the Palestinians, he bluntly asked Netanyahu whether or not he genuinely wants peace, according to the website.