Leftists support Natalie Portman

The leftist organization Peace Now has launched a virtual campaign to express support for Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman, who refused to come to Israel to receive the Genesis Prize from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In a Facebook post entitled “I'm with her”, the organization wrote, "An ugly and nationalistic attack by the members of the coalition. We are proudly standing alongside Natalie Portman and millions of Jews in the U.S. who love Israel and express courageous criticism against government policy, out of commitment and true love for Israel.”