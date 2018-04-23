Libyan navy recovers bodies of 11 African migrants

The Libyan navy said on Sunday it recovered the bodies of 11 migrants and rescued 263 others in two separate operations off Libya's western coast.
The migrants were from various sub-Saharan African countries.
