Nicaraguan President cancels welfare reform following unrest

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said on Sunday a planned overhaul of the welfare system would be canceled following days of deadly protests.
The unrest over the reforms has killed at least seven people in recent days.
Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18
