Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Paraguay: Leader of ruling party wins presidential election Mario Abdo Benitez, the leader of Paraguay's ruling conservative party, won the country's presidential election on Sunday. Abdo Benitez won 48.29% of the vote. His main challenger, Efrain Alegre, won 41.7% of votes.