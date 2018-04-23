Mario Abdo Benitez, the leader of Paraguay’s ruling conservative party, won the country’s presidential election on Sunday.
Abdo Benitez won 48.29% of the vote. His main challenger, Efrain Alegre, won 41.7% of votes.
News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778, 23/04/18
Paraguay: Leader of ruling party wins presidential election
